Anti-racism protesters rallied again around Britain on Saturday, with scuffles breaking out in London as far-right demonstrators also came out to protect monuments targeted for their links to colonial history.

Statues of historical figures including Winston Churchill – Britain's World War Two leader whom protesters call a xenophobe – were boarded up to try and minimise trouble.

In Trafalgar Square, police separated two groups of about 100 people each, one chanting "Black Lives Matter", the other racial slurs.

Some groups jostled, tossed bottles and cans, and set off fireworks, as riot police with dogs and horses lined up.

Police said that some people were bringing weapons to the London rallies. They imposed route restrictions on both groups and said rallies must end by 5 pm (1600 GMT).

"Anyone who thinks they can commit a crime or vandalise property will be arrested," Commander Bas Javid said in a statement.

The thousands of people defying coronavirus restrictions required a "major" policing operation the Metropolitan Police Service said, adding that they had encountered "pockets of violence directed towards our officers".

Television footage showed some agitators throwing punches, bottles and smoke bombs at officers as well as scuffling with rival protesters.

Police in London said they had arrested more than 100 peopled by 2000 GMT for violent disorder, assault on officers and possession of an offensive weapon. Six officers suffered minor injuries.

Black Lives Matter protesters have largely stayed at home, TRT World's Mehmet Solmaz said, adding "Organisers have called on anti-racism protesters to avoid clashes with far-right groups in London.'

'Churchill was a racist'

In and around Parliament Square, hundreds of people wearing football shirts, chanting "England, England", and describing themselves as patriots, gathered alongside military veterans to guard the Cenotaph war memorial.

The group sang songs in support of right-wing activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who goes by the name of Tommy Robinson.

"Winston Churchill, he's one of our own," they also chanted, near his statue which last weekend was sprayed with graffiti reading: "Churchill was a racist".

"My culture is under attack. This is my culture and my English history: why should Churchill be boarded up? Why is the Cenotaph attacked? It is not right," said David Allen, one of the protesters.

Paul Golding, leader of the far-right group Britain First, said activists have turned out to "guard our monuments."

"I am extremely fed up with the way that the authorities have allowed two consecutive weekends of vandalism against our national monuments," Golding told the Press Association.