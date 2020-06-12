I remember watching the statue of Saddam Hussein being toppled in 2003 on the news. Years later, when I was older, I was able to understand the historical and political significance of that one act alone.

The toppling of the statue of Saddam Hussein, with an American flag around its face, in Baghdad had a powerful meaning behind it. It sent a message to the world that the coalition forces, precisely the United States, had liberated the Iraqi people, and "democracy" was being delivered as promised by President Bush.

The sentiment was reciprocated by civilians who could be seen in the footage cheering and clapping. You hear an Iraqi man saying in Arabic "come see; this is freedom, this is the criminal, this is the infidel, this is the destiny of every traitor, he killed millions of us. Oh, people, this is freedom."

The toppling of his statute was a historical moment for those who had lived and suffered under Saddam’s regime. It was a moment of recognition that their oppressor had finally been bought down.

The western world has erected many statues to commemorate figures in history that engaged in countless atrocities.

However, it becomes an intriguing dilemma when the statues of those erected were slave owners, racists and were responsible for untold misery and pain.

In light of the Black Lives Matter movement in the United Kingdom, we saw the statue of Edward Colston pulled down in Bristol and thrown into the river.

This timely display of defiance brings a new dimension to the conversation surrounding racism in the UK and the rest of the Western world.

Edward Colston was a British slave trader, who was part of the Royal African Company that was involved in the trading of slaves along the West coast of Africa from 1680-1692. It is estimated that he enslaved 84,000 African men, women and children, of whom 19,000 died on their journey to the Caribbean and the rest of the Americas.

This destruction of his statue has led many to accuse the protestors of "vandalism" labelling their actions "illegal". The Home Secretary Priti Patel stated that the toppling of the statue of Edward Colston in Bristol was "utterly disgraceful" and 'undermines' anti-racism protests.

Her statement is dismissive of the emotional attachment people have with the image due to its history of slavery, furthermore, illustrating just how far away the UK is from properly confronting its involvement in the slave trade.