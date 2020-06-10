Tunisia's parliament on Wednesday rejected a motion calling on France to apologise for crimes committed during and after colonial rule, following 15 hours of debate that ran into the night.

The motion had been put forward by the small opposition party Al Karama, which holds 19 of the 217 seats in parliament.

The party's lawmakers attended the session wearing T-shirts bearing the slogan: "Murder and torture, the brutality of French colonialism".

Only 77 votes were cast in favour of the motion, far short of the 109 votes needed for it to pass - a tall order, given the deep divisions among lawmakers.

The motion called on France to apologise for "assassinations... rapes... the pillaging of natural resources" and an alleged list of "other crimes committed since 1881", including supporting former president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.