“This is America,” said the vernacular intellectual Childish Gambino (Donald Glover) in 2018, uncovering the facade of the American dream in the form in which only black protest-music culture can.

Modern America successfully branded itself as a cosmopolitan melting pot, a land of opportunity, where the American dream was the ideal and reality.

Modern America is indeed a brand and American modernity had us believe it was a beacon of progress. However, American modernity is also corrosive, violent and racist.

James Baldwin declared the American dream was at the expense of black Americans, with Malcolm X calling it the American nightmare.

We assume to know of racism but there is an exception in American racism that is unique to its identity.

Witnessing George Floyd begging for his basic right to breath uncovered how the state took his life and dignity just like many before him, creating a spectacle that resonated with the oppressed including victims of US foreign policy.

The pandemic has exposed the US Empire to be fractured and the superpower is dealing with a political crisis of its own making. As the world mistakenly expected global leadership, instead it got ineptness in dealing with the pandemic of Covid-19 while shockingly exposing the world to American racism and institutional brutality.

Brand America is seriously hurt and this struggle is as much about who controls the brand as it is about matters on the ground.

A closer examination of US history suggests that the state has always distinguished black lives as secondary.

US racism and the violence related to it is in the DNA of the idea of what it means to be America.

The birth of a nation

When America emerged as a young nation, just like any new nation it needed to fashion an identity. White Christian European colonial settlers violently eliminated the indigenous peoples, emerged as the most powerful slave nation, and created fault lines based on race.

Free Africans from their various backgrounds, cultures and linguistic groups were dehumanised into the slave trade, many then became Christians and finally Africans became identified simply as Black.

Writer and journalist on race, Barret Homes Pitner recently termed this ethnocide, meaning the “destruction of a culture while keeping a people.”

Africans were forced to lose any semblance of their past, forcibly abandoning religion, culture and language. The reconstruction of Black identity also facilitated and institutionalised white identity, and by doing so, engrained a culture of power that excluded black people.

Professor of Religion, American Studies and Ethnicity, Sherman Jackson has noted America built its identity on constructing the idea of whiteness and by doing so facilitating the idea of blackness in opposition.

A binary of inequality was born and institutionalised.

From that moment, power in the US was white, it was violent and differential. Black America was never to be permitted access to power, in fact Black Americans may only think of power once the rules of White America are adhered.

But it wasn’t only black Americans who met this fate, as the US expanded to resemble a colonial empire. Its methods evolved, but stemmed from the roots of violent treatment of black people. America was progressing but at the expense of others.

Daniel Immerwahr in his book How to Hide an Empire argued that “at various times, the inhabitants of the U.S Empire [colonies] have been shot, shelled, starved, interned, dispossessed, tortured and experimented on. What they haven’t been, by and large is seen.”

Civil rights and rebranding

The Civil Rights movement in the 1960s would end Jim Crow and Black Americans were supposedly permitted equality with the right to vote and freedom of movement.

From within the environment of white-fascism, Black dissent emerged with movements such as the Black Panther Party, the Nation of Islam and a pluralistic intellectual atmosphere of cerebral and emotional activism.

To name just a few, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, Jr. Audre Lorde, Huey P. Newton and James Baldwin fought and galvanised ordinary Black Americans, gave them a voice of power and inspired the downtrodden both in the US and around the world.

Visions of an alternative were being imagined. Black Americans had an intellectual leadership. This was a moment.