Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jewish settlers are clashing over what they perceive to be US President Donald Trump's less-than-adequate plan allowing Israel to annex parts of the West Bank.

Netanyahu has harshly criticised Jewish settler leaders from the occupied West Bank for disparaging Trump over his plans.

Despite what is widely viewed as a pro-Israel peace plan, settler leaders have voiced concern that the maps they have seen leave many settlements as isolated enclaves.

They also reject any recognition of a Palestinian state, as outlined in the American plan, and have pressed Netanyahu to make changes.

On Wednesday, David Elhayani, chairman of the umbrella Yesha Council representing the settlers, told the Haaretz daily that the plan proved Trump was “not a friend of Israel.”

'Rude and irresponsible'

Netanyahu, having just met settler leaders to hear their grievances, lashed back.

“President Trump is a great friend of Israel's. He has led historic moves for Israel’s benefit,” Netanyahu said in a statement Wednesday. “It is regrettable that instead of showing gratitude, there are those who are denying his friendship.”

Speaker of Parliament Yariv Levin, who has been involved in implementing the plan, went even further, calling Elhayani’s remarks “rude and irresponsible”.

He said they exhibited an ungratefulness that was particularly damaging at a time when there was “an important effort to advance the historic process of applying sovereignty” to parts of the occupied West Bank.