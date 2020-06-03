Twitter has resolved an API issue that occurred on Tuesday, which saw links shared on WhatsApp not rendered correctly.

In what appeared to be a glitch, WhatsApp stopped displaying the preview function when a user shares a Tweet’s URL within a chat.

Link previews offer a brief summary of the content shared in the form of an expanded card when a Twitter link is shared on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp users who experienced problems sharing Tweets via the platform took to Twitter to voice their concerns.

In a bid to parse what might have been behind the interruption, one tweet said:

Another registered their concern alongside evidence of others who were experiencing the same problem.

That tweet then prompted responses from both WhatsApp and Twitter.

Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp at Facebook, answered the user’s complaint in the same thread, offering an explanation for why Twitter link previews on WhatsApp were not working.

“To protect the privacy of your messages, we secure links people send with end-to-end encryption. For links to tweets we rely on Twitter’s API to display previews, and it appears there is a technical issue with that,” Cathcart tweeted.

Laura Burkhauser, Twitter’s Senior Product Manager, also swiftly replied and would then confirm that the issue was resolved.