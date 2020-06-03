The United Nations warned on Wednesday that its programmes to fight the coronavirus in war-torn Yemen might have to stop by the end the month unless they get an immediate injection of cash.

"This will severely handicap efforts to contain the outbreak, which is already spreading rapidly," said Hayat Abu Saleh, a spokesperson for the UN Officer for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

At least 31 major UN programmes in Yemen, covering essentially every sector, from food to health care and nutrition, were at “serious risk of significant reduction or closure,” she said.

The coronavirus is threatening to decimate Yemen's healthcare system, already ravaged by more than five years of civil war.

Abu Saleh predicted the UN would likely start winding down some of its disease outbreak and control programs next month, including efforts to contain cholera, malaria and dengue fever, among other diseases.

These programmes help to protect 18 million people, she said. Abu Saleh also voiced concerns about 360,000 children suffering from severe malnutrition that the UN is trying to assist.

"Without new funds, these programs will see severe cuts starting in July," she said.

Tuesday’s conference raised $1.35 billion – half of what is needed and half of the $2.6 billion that countries pledged at the same conference last year.

Saudi Arabia, which co-hosted this year's UN pledging event and leads one of the most destructive sides of Yemen's war, said it would pay half a billion dollars in aid for Yemen, $300 million of which will be funnelled to the UN and related aid agencies. It was the largest amount pledged by any country.

Key factor contributing to the dwindling funds is obstruction by Yemen's Houthi rebels, who control the capital, Sanaa, and most of the country’s north. The US decreased its aid to Yemen earlier this year, citing interference by the Houthis.

Warring parties urged to stop fighting