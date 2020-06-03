WORLD
Mother of George Floyd's daughter laments his loss
In Minneapolis, Roxie Washington, mother of Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna, told a news conference that he was a good man.
Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd's daughter Gianna Floyd, attends a press conference on June 2, 2020 in St. Paul, Minnesota., US. / AFP
June 3, 2020

The mother of George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, said Tuesday that she wanted the world to know that her little girl lost a good father who would never get to see his daughter grow up.

“I want everybody to know that this is what those officers took. At the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families,” Roxie Washington said during a Minneapolis news conference with her young daughter at her side. “I’m here for my baby and I’m here for George because I want justice for him. I want justice for him because he was good. No matter what anybody thinks, he was good.”

Floyd died on Memorial Day after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into the black man’s neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.

SOURCE:AP
