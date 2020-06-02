Turkey will continue protecting its rights and interests in the Mediterranean without any compromise, the country’s National Security Council said on Tuesday.

"The negative approaches of some actors, who have come together around the common denominator of animosity towards Turkey, to the legitimate and legal steps Turkey takes in the Mediterranean were evaluated. It was stated that our country’s rights, relations and interests on land, at sea and in the air will continue to be protected without any concession," the council, headed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said in a statement issued following its meeting.

Turkey is a guarantor nation for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot Administration's unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting that the TRNC also has rights to the resources in the area.

In 1974, following a coup aimed at the annexation of Cyprus by Greece, Ankara had to intervene as a guarantor power. In 1983, the TRNC was founded.

Additional oil exploration and drilling activities

Separately Turkey's Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said Turkish Petroleum Corporation's recent application for a permit for additional oil exploration and drilling activities in the East Mediterranean is within the boundaries of the UN's continental shelf for Turkey.

Following Aksoy’s statement, Cagatay Erciyes, a senior Turkish Foreign Ministry official shared two maps that one shows areas in the Eastern Mediterranean in connection with Turkish Petroleum’s recent request for new offshore survey and exploitation licenses.

The second map also shows Turkey's continental shelf and the borders of its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the Eastern Mediterranean that were declared to the UN.

Fight against terrorism

The council said Turkey will resolutely continue its fight against terrorism with its operations both inside and across the border.

"Reiterating Turkey’s determination to maintain without any concession the multifaceted works it carries out for the preservation of Syria’s territorial integrity, clearing the region of terrorist organizations and enabling Syrians to safely and voluntarily return to their country in a dignified manner, the statement noted that the international community was called on to support these efforts of Turkey," it added.