WORLD
4 MIN READ
Trump says he may order military to stop anti-police protests
Earlier, US President Trump said protesters would have been "greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen."
Trump says he may order military to stop anti-police protests
A man kneels on the street in front of police officers while chanting "I can't breathe" during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Los Angeles. / AP
May 30, 2020

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that states and cities must get "much tougher" on anti-police protests or the federal government will step in, including by using the military and making arrests.

"Liberal Governors and Mayors must get MUCH tougher or the Federal Government will step in and do what has to be done, and that includes using the unlimited power of our Military and many arrests," he said in a tweet.

Earlier, he said demonstrators would have been "greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen."

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, responded to the Republican president on Twitter, saying there "are no vicious dogs & ominous weapons. There is just a scared man."

"While he (Trump) hides behind his fence afraid/alone, I stand w/people peacefully exercising their First Amendment Right after the murder of #GeorgeFloyd and hundreds of years of institutionalised racism," said Bowser, who is black.

Floyd's death on Monday in Minneapolis has sparked demonstrations, some of them violent, in many cities across the nation, including one in Washington on Friday.

The White House was temporarily locked down as hundreds of people gathered on Friday afternoon across the street in Lafayette Square Park.

After marching away, demonstrators assembled again later and videos showed pushing-and-shoving matches between officers and protesters trying to push over metal barriers. The crowd dispersed early Saturday morning.

Recommended

In tweets hours later, Trump praised the Secret Service officers who guard the White House as "very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn't have felt more safe."

"Big crowd, professionally organised, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons," he said. "Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action."

Trump accused Bowser of refusing to send D.C. police to help. But the Secret Service said in a statement that "The Metropolitan Police Department and the US Park Police were on the scene."

Secret Service officers made six arrests, the statement said.

"Some of the demonstrators were violent" and assaulted Secret Service personnel with bricks, bottles, fireworks and other objects, and an undisclosed number of Secret Service officers were injured, the statement said.

Trump appeared to call his supporters to rally outside the executive mansion on Saturday evening, saying, "TONIGHT, I UNDERSTAND IS MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???" MAGA stands for Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again."

He later said he did not know if any would show up.

On Friday, Trump drew a warning from Twitter and condemnation from Democrats after posting a comment that "looting leads to shooting," suggesting protesters who turned to looting could be fired upon.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation