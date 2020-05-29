Police in Minneapolis released a CNN reporter who was led off in handcuffs along with his film crew while reporting live on TV early Friday morning during violent protests in the city.

Officers gave no explanation as they escorted reporter Omar Jimenez away. He had just shown a protester being arrested when about half a dozen police officers in gas masks surrounded him. More than an hour later, the crew was released.

"What gave me one bit of comfort was that it happened on live TV," Jimenez told viewers after he was released. "You don't have to doubt my story it's not filtered in any way; you saw it with your own eyes."

The striking footage of the arrest could add to racial tension in the city and across the country, where sympathy protests have taken place. Jimenez is black, while most of the police officers who arrested him appeared to be white.

Reaction from CNN

Thursday marked a third night of arson, looting and vandalism in the Minnesota city over the death of a black man, George Floyd, seen on video gasping for breath while a white police officer knelt on his neck.

"A CNN reporter and his production team were arrested this morning in Minneapolis for doing their jobs, despite identifying themselves, a clear violation of their First Amendment rights. The authorities in Minnesota, including the governor, must release the three CNN employees immediately," CNN wrote on Twitter before the crew were released.