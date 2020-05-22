Officials in the UK are planning to introduce coronavirus antibody certificates, which would excuse those who have been infected with the virus in the past from certain social distancing measures.

The certification scheme floated by British Health Secretary Matt Hancock works on the assumptions that like similar viruses, exposure to the coronavirus, will result in immunity from picking it up again and spreading it further down the line.

Given the scale of the outbreak in the UK, it is believed that a large proportion of the country has already been infected by the virus, with some studies putting the number at one in 20 or five percent. Millions of people could therefore benefit from such a move.

An antibody is the body’s way of identifying and fighting off pathogens inside someone’s system. It is essentially a protein, which binds to the invading object destroying it and leaving it unable to replicate.

The UK expects to have up to 10 million antibody tests that can deliver results in 20 minutes, once trials have been completed.

However, the idea has critics who oppose it based on scientific, as well as ethical grounds.

Scientists around the world have been publishing studies on the level of immunity past infection can provide with no clear consensus on the degree to which those infected in the past are immune or for how long.

That is because there are no definitive answers as to how many variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus there are, and how exposure to one may affect immunity against another.