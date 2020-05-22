The debate over the status of the Russian language continues in post-Soviet Central Asia. That debate heated up last year in Uzbekistan, a major Turkic speaking states, over whether Russian should be made an official language along with Uzbek.

Twenty prominent Russian-speaking influencers and artists called on the Uzbek government to give the Russian language official status, coinciding with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's Taskhent visit in 2019.

While giving their statement through Vesti – a Russian state media outlet – the prominent personalities claimed that the declaration of Russian as an official language can be a sign of gratitude to the Russian nation and if 'we do not do it, God will punish us'.

Bernara Kaiyeva, a famous retired ballerina and long-time member of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, who made the controversial statement, went on to say that she cannot bother to learn a new language after the age of eighty. Her argument rests on her difficulty understanding medical descriptions in Uzbek, despite the artist being born and raised in Tashkent as an ethnic Uzbek.

These statements can mostly be chalked up to Soviet nostalgia, a sentiment more common among the older generation who lived most of their life in the USSR and miss the “glory” days.

The artists who defend the Russian language more than their own mother tongue are usually just missing the dizzying heights of their career where they were precious “mascots” in the mass gatherings of the communist regime.

It seems that the colonial mindset hasn't yet left the region, and Russophiles are still trying to court the Kremlin.

The Russian language was an important tool of assimilation coordinated by Moscow against indigenous cultures since its imperial days.

Where the cultural assimilation process hit stronger in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan because of the mass immigration of Russians to these countries during Russia's reign - Uzbekistan was notably less affected from Russification.

Uzbekistan along with Turkmenistan are the only two Turkic speaking countries in Central Asia where Russian is not an official language. On the other hand, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, the other two Turkic states of the region, still hold Russian as an official state language because of a significant Russian presence.

Unintended consequences

Not only did Russian not become an official language in Uzbekistan after last year’s attempt by the “elders”, but to the contrary a debate on empowering the Uzbek language has instead emerged.