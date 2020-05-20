When Bill Gates’s Microsoft and Steve Jobs’ Apple captured global markets, songs of American tech innovation and entrepreneurship were sung, even though their business milestones had a direct impact on peoples' lives worldwide.

But it increasingly appears to be talk of the past. In the modern world, countries like China continue to reap the benefits of globalisation as much as the US and Western European countries, raising the stakes for the global race and its technological innovation.

There are also some troubling questions big US tech companies face. The questions concerning data breaches and monopoly accusations against Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon haven't been fully addressed, bringing them under the scrutiny of the US and European regulatory powers.

Instead of answering those questions, American Big Tech finds itself promoting a Chinese threat narrative with intensive lobbying in Washington both to get away from state investigations, and to block the global reach of Chinese companies like Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent (BAT), Huawei and ZTE.

Eric Schmidt, an influential American businessman and the former CEO of Google, is one of the defenders of Silicon Valley interests. He appeared to ring alarm bells and speak out against Beijing in an article he penned in February in the New York Times, entitled, I used to Run Google. Silicon Valley Could Lose to China.

“If current trends continue, China’s overall investments in research and development are expected to surpass those of the United States within 10 years, around the same time its economy is projected to become larger than ours,” wrote Schmidt.

The continuing trade war between the two biggest economies, which hurts both countries, also continues to give executives like Schmidt leverage to promote their anti-Chinese agenda.

“Unless these trends change, in the 2030s we will be competing with a country that has a bigger economy, more research and development investments, better research, wider deployment of new technologies and stronger computing infrastructure …” He added, “Ultimately, the Chinese are competing to become the world’s leading innovators, and the United States is not playing to win.”

Schmidt is not merely a businessman. He also currently holds two powerful positions in Washington. Besides chairing the Defense Innovation Board, which feeds the Pentagon intel on how armed forces could use artificial intelligence (AI) in their services, he heads the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, or NSCAI, which advises the US Congress on AI and tech-centric matters.

The membership list of both boards includes top Silicon Valley executives from Oracle, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook and Google.

According toNaomi Klein, a political analyst and social activist, who is also the author of The Shock Doctrine, No Logo, and No is Not Enough, Schmidt is the leading tech commander of the American charge against China as the deadly pandemic further escalated tensions between the two countries, empowering and enriching the tech companies most.