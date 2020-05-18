An Islamophobic incident in which a pig's head was mounted onto the door of a mosque in southern Germany drew condemnation from Turkey on Monday.

"Even during the holy month of Ramadan and the epidemic, racism and hostility against Islam continues in Europe. The ugly attack on our mosque in Germany is the latest example of this," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted on Monday.

Denouncing the perpetrators' "sick mentality," he urged that they be caught immediately.

The incident took place on Saturday at the Fatih Mosque in the city of Vaihingen, run by the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs.