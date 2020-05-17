WORLD
Americans will be expelled from Iraq and Syria - Iran Supreme Leader
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the declaration on Sunday, according to his official website.
A handout picture provided by the office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on May 10, 2020 shows Khamenei speaking via a video conference with members of the Iranian government, about the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis, in the capital Tehran. / AFP
May 17, 2020

Americans will be expelled from Iraq and Syria, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday, according to his official website.

Iran almost got into a full-blown conflict with the United States when a US drone strike killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Jan. 3, prompting Tehran to retaliate with a missile barrage against a US base in Iraq days later.

Khamenei said Americans' actions in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria had led to them being hated, according to a transcript of a speech to students published on his website.

"The Americans won't stay in Iraq and Syria and will be expelled," Khamenei said.

Last month, US President Donald Trump said he had instructed the US Navy to fire on any Iranian ships that harass it at sea, but said later he was not changing the military’s rules of engagement.

After Trump's statement, the head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, Major General Hossein Salami, said that the Islamic Republic would destroy US warships if its security is threatened in the Gulf.

SOURCE:Reuters
