Israeli soldiers shoot dead 15-year-old Palestinian teen
Israeli forces used live bullets against protesters, shooting a 15-year-old in the head and wounding four others
A Palestinian woman is stopped by armed Israeli soldiers in Yabad near Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 12, 2020 / Reuters
May 13, 2020

Israeli forces shot dead a 15-year-old Palestinian teenager, using a live bullet during protests in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Israel.

A health ministry spokesman said that Zaid Qaysia, 15, was killed by a live bullet to the head fired by Israeli troops in al Fawar refugee camp near the flashpoint southern city of Hebron. 

A further four Palestinians were wounded during clashes.

The Israeli army claimed the incident occurred during a "violent riot", where shots were heard so "troops responded with riot dispersal means" using "live fire".

"We are aware of a report regarding a Palestinian casualty and a number of injured Palestinians," the army stated.

Israeli is renowned for shooting Palestinians with live rounds during protests, and has been condemned by human rights on many occasions.

Witnesses said the raid by Israeli force in the early hours had sparked clashes with residents.

Only one Israeli army soldier has been killed this year, when a stone was thrown by a Palestinian in the northern village of Yaabad.

Casualties on the Palestinian side are much larger, with numerous minors killed during protests.

Pompeo arrived in Israel on Wednesday morning for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials.

He is expected to discuss Israeli plans to annex parts of the illegally occupied West Bank, a move declared a violation of international law by the UN. 

The US administration supports the controversial move.

World leaders have warned it could trigger a surge of violence.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
