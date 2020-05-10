Fifty people lost their lives in Yemen's temporary capital of Aden due to the chikungunya fever, according to an anonymous government official late on Saturday.

More than 3,000 people were infected, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to Anadolu Agency.

Governor of Sheikh Othman district of Aden in southern Yemen is also among the dead, said the source.

It is believed that the disease came about because of swamps caused by a flood disaster on April 21.

Eight people, including five children, died and houses were partially or completely destroyed by floods caused by heavy rains in Aden.