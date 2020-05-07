Turkey has repatriated its nationals from 107 countries so far amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The number of countries in which we have evacuated our citizens has reached 107. This number is increasing day after day," Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kiran said Wednesday in a live broadcast on the Instagram account of the Ankara-based Turkish Writers’ Union.

Nearly 70,000 Turkish nationals have been repatriated so far, Kiran said.

"We have also enabled over 600 foreign citizens to reach their countries."

Kiran said that right now, Turkish citizens from all over the world including Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Brazil are en route to Turkey.