The novel coronavirus caused the death of Niger's minister of employment and labour, Mohamed Ben Omar, public television announced on Monday.

The minister's Social Democratic Party (PSD) reported Ben Omar, 55, had died on Sunday at the main hospital in the capital Niamey but did not list the cause.

"Alas, it is this terrible disease which took the life of minister Mohamed Ben Omar," public television Tele Sahel reported.

Before announcing the news, the channel broadcast a recent message from the minister urging workers to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

"Covid-19 is a reality, it's not a state of mind. It's deadly. It kills. It spreads at the speed of light," Mohamed Ben Omar told the station.

"We must get a grip of ourselves in order to say 'stop this virus.' It is discipline alone that will be the weapon to destroy this virus," he said.

President Mahamadou Issoufou said earlier he had learned the news of his death with a "heavy heart".