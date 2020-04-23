Italian prosecutors are investigating hundreds of deaths from coronavirus in the country’s nursing homes, considering criminal charges for health officials accused of being responsible for the elderly victims’ deaths.

The possible charges for the health managers involved in the probe are culpable epidemic and multiple culpable homicides, Italian media reported.

Thousands of family members and relatives of the Covid-19 victims have joined the Facebook page “NOI Denunceremo” (We will denounce), where magistrates are also looking for testimonies.

The group was created by Luca Fusco, the son of a man who died from coronavirus in Bergamo, the city in the northern Lombardy region which has been worst-hit by the virus outbreak.

According to Italy’s health authorities, at least 1,800 people died in nursing homes in Lombardy. However, it is still unknown how many were killed by Covid-19, as many were never tested for it.