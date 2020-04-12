WORLD
2 MIN READ
How Turkey is taking care of its older population
The Turkish state moves to ensure its older population is safe and well-equipped to combat the coronavirus.
How Turkey is taking care of its older population
Turkish security forces visiting elderly people above the age of 65 to deliver their orders. / AA
April 12, 2020

Turkey has applied various measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, which includes taking the responsibility of assisting all the citizens above 65 years of age who are staying indoors under the government's curfew order until the pandemic will be in full retreat.

In the public interest, Turkey’s Interior Ministry has mobilized various groups to support older adults under self-imposed quarantine, following the government's civilian curfew for the above 65 age group. The agencies involved in the process are the police, gendarmerie, social assistance groups and disaster relief agencies. They are ensuring that the older population is stocked-up well so that they don't step out of their homes. 

Officials said that at least a million older adults have been assisted so far and the process will continue for the next few weeks. 

Recommended
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin