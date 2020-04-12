Turkey has applied various measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, which includes taking the responsibility of assisting all the citizens above 65 years of age who are staying indoors under the government's curfew order until the pandemic will be in full retreat.

In the public interest, Turkey’s Interior Ministry has mobilized various groups to support older adults under self-imposed quarantine, following the government's civilian curfew for the above 65 age group. The agencies involved in the process are the police, gendarmerie, social assistance groups and disaster relief agencies. They are ensuring that the older population is stocked-up well so that they don't step out of their homes.

Officials said that at least a million older adults have been assisted so far and the process will continue for the next few weeks.