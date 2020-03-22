A strong earthquake shook Croatia and its capital on Sunday, causing widespread damage and panic. A 15-year-old was in critical condition among other injuries, media reported.

The European seismological agency, EMSC, said the earthquake measured 5.3 and struck a wide area north of the capital, Zagreb, at 6:23 a.m. (0523 GMT) Sunday.

The epicenter was 7 kilometres (4 miles) north of Zagreb at the depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles).

Many buildings cracked in Zagreb and walls and rooftops were damaged. Downtown streets were littered with debris. Concrete slabs fell on cars and chimneys landed in front of entrances.

Zarko Rasic, the head of Zagreb's emergency unit told state-run HINA news agency that a 15-year-old had suffered critical injuries but there were no fatalities.

He had incorrectly stated a death in an earlier report.