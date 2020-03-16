The German government promised on Sunday to defend itself against alleged attempts by US President Donald Trump to buy exclusive rights to a German company's research into a vaccine against the coronavirus.

"Germany is not for sale," Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told broadcaster ARD, reacting to a front-page report in Welt am Sonntag newspaper headlined "Trump vs Berlin".

The newspaper claimed that Trump is trying to secure exclusive rights to a potential vaccine against the global health threat that has now killed some 6,000 people, which is being worked on by biotech firm CureVac.

Citing sources close to the German government, Die Welt reported that Trump had offered "a billion dollars" to secure the vaccine "only for the United States".

At a news conference on Sunday, interior minister Horst Seehofer was asked to confirm the attempts to court the German company.

"I can only say that I have heard several times today from government officials today that this is the case, and we will be discussing it in the crisis committee tomorrow," he said.

Fury

The report prompted fury in Berlin.

"International cooperation is important now, not national self-interest," said Erwin Rueddel, a conservative lawmaker on the German parliament's health committee.

Christian Lindner, leader of the liberal FDP party, accused Trump of electioneering.

"Obviously Trump will use any means available in an election campaign," he said.

Yet a US official told AFP Sunday that the report was "wildly overplayed".

"The US government has spoken with many (more than 25) companies that claim they can help with a vaccine. Most of these companies already received seed funding from US investors. "