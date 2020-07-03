Criticism of Turkey over the possible conversion of Istanbul's Hagia Sophia museum to a mosque "is an attack on Turkey's sovereignty", Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

Speaking at the cutting ceremony of a mosque in Istanbul, Erdogan said that Turkey will always protect the rights of Muslims and the minorities living in the country.

Conversion of status

Erdogan has proposed restoring the mosque status of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, a building at the heart of both the Christian Byzantine and Muslim Ottoman empires and today one of Turkey's most visited monuments.

"Accusations against our country about Hagia Sophia directly target our sovereign rights," said Erdogan, responding to concern over the proposal from the West, particularly Greece, France and the United States.

"We are determined to continue to protect the rights of Muslims, our country's majority faith, as well as members of all other faiths and religions," he added at the formal opening of another mosque in Istanbul.

A Turkish court on Thursday heard a case aimed at converting the Hagia Sophia back into a mosque. It will announce its verdict within 15 days.

Historical background

The Hagia Sophia was used as a church for 916 years. In 1453, it was converted into a mosque by Ottoman Sultan Mehmet II when the empire conquered Istanbul.

Following the restoration work during the Ottoman era and the adding of minarets by architect Mimar Sinan, the Hagia Sophia became one of the most important works of world architecture.