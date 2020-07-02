WORLD
3 MIN READ
South Korean athlete commits suicide after reported coaching abuse
According to widely-circulated screenshots of her last text message conversation with her mother, she begs her to "lay bare the sins" of her abusers.
South Korean athlete commits suicide after reported coaching abuse
This image shows South Korean triathlete Choi Suk-hyeon, 22, who committed suicide allegedly after years of abuse from coaching staff, July 1,2020.
July 2, 2020

A South Korean triathlete has taken her own life after enduring years of physical and verbal abuse from coaching staff and having her complaints to sporting authorities allegedly ignored.

Choi Suk-hyeon, 22, who won bronze in the junior women's event at the 2015 Asian triathlon championships in Taipei, reportedly died at her team dormitory in Busan last month.

According to widely-circulated screenshots of her last text message conversation with her mother, she begged her to "lay bare the sins" of her abusers.

The South is a regional sporting power and regularly among the top 10 nations in the medal table at summer and winter Olympics.

But in an already intensely competitive society, winning is virtually everything in its sports community – and physical and verbal abuse are known to be rife.

Choi came fourth in the 2016 national championships elite women division but failed to fulfil her early promise, dropping to 14th in the same contest last year.

'Beaten'

On one occasion, Choi wrote in her journal: "It was raining today and I was beaten so bad... I am shedding tears every day."

Multiple reports in South Korean media say Choi compiled audio recordings of physical abuse.

In one file broadcast by cable news station YTN, her coach was furious she had put on weight: "You have to avoid eating for three days," he said. "You promised me you would take responsibility."

Then he told her: "Clench your teeth," followed by the sound of a sharp slap.

Recommended

Team officials forced her to eat $166 (200,000 won) worth of bread as punishment for failing weight control and habitually beat her, said the reports.

Pleas unheard

Choi complained to the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC) in April seeking an investigation.

But an acquaintance told Yonhap news agency that she "sought help from many public institutions but everyone ignored her pleas".

KSOC denied it had ignored her complaint, stating in a press release it had assigned a female investigator after receiving Choi's plea in early April.

It promised to take "stern measures" against those involved, expressing "profound regret" over the incident.

Prosecutors were now looking into the case, it added.

A petition posted on South Korea's presidential office website Thursday demanding a thorough investigation had more than 5, 000 signatures by mid-morning.

Last year, double Olympic gold medal-winning short-track speed skater Shim Suk-hee went public with accusations her former coach sexually molested and physically abused her multiple times.

The coach was jailed for 10 months.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia