A group of more than 20 lawmakers from Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT) has occupied the legislature to protest government "tyranny" and the president's nomination of a close aide to a high-level watchdog.

The KMT, trounced in January's parliamentary and presidential elections, began their protest in parliament late on Sunday and remained there overnight into Monday, blocking entry to the main chamber with chains and chairs.

Fighting broke out soon after ruling lawmakers pulled down the barricades and forced their way in, surrounding the main podium where their KMT lawmakers had dug in.

The KMT said it was protesting the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and President Tsai Ing-wen's forcing through of bills and Tsai's nomination of her senior aide Chen Chu to head the Control Yuan, a government watchdog.

"This year, the Tsai administration has become more tyrannical than before," the KMT said in a statement.

"Tsai's obstinacy had left the KMT with no alternative but to occupy the Legislative Yuan for a parliamentary boycott."

Rambunctious democracy

The DPP has a large parliamentary majority.