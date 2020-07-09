Member countries of the global chemical weapons watchdog voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to take action on a probe that explicitly blamed Syria for nerve gas attacks for the first time, diplomats said.

The report in April by a new investigations team at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) found the Syrian regime air force used sarin gas and chlorine on the village of Lataminah in March 2017.

Only Russia, China and Iran voted against the decision at the OPCW's executive council – its decision-making body comprising 41 of its 193 member states – accusing the Syrian regime of breaching the Chemical Weapons Convention.

British ambassador Peter Wilson tweeted that countries had voted to "take action on the IIT (Investigation and Identification Team) report" calling it a "resounding majority vote for an end to CW (chemical weapons) use."

Passed by 29 votes

The motion, proposed by France, called for Syria to "rectify the situation" and asked the head of the OPCW to report back on the matter, French ambassador Luis Vassy said in a speech to the council this week.

It also referred the situation to the annual meeting of all member countries in November with "recommendations for measures which could be taken ... in the event of lack of redress."

READ MORE:Chemical weapons body defends Syria attack conclusions after leaks

The motion was passed by 29 votes, with three against and nine abstentions.