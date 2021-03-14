Ballistic missiles fired from Syrian regime-controlled Kuweires airport in Aleppo have targeted civilian settlements and parking lots for fuel tankers in northern Jarablus and Al Bab districts, with civilian casualties reported, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said.

"After the firing started in the [Operation] Euphrates Shield area and civilians were targeted, a notification was sent to the Russian Federation side to stop the shooting [by the Syrian regime], and the determined targets were put under fire," the ministry said on Twitter on Monday.

The ministry also emphasised that the Turkish troops in the region "have been alerted” and the developments are being followed.

