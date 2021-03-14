Voters in the Central African Republic have cast their ballot at heavily guarded polling stations in a second round of parliamentary elections after rebel violence marred December's polls.

Voting started smoothly with just slight delays across the capital Bangui, the electoral body said. Small lines of residents could be seen waiting to vote as large numbers of police and gendarmes stood by.

"So far in Bangui it's going well," National Elections Authority spokesman Theophile Momokoama said by phone.

Authorities are anxious to avoid a repeat of the turmoil surrounding December's vote when President Faustin Archange Touadera won re-election, but rebels, who the United Nations say are backed by former president Francois Bozize, sought to take control amid allegations of voting irregularities.

The insurgents laid siege to the capital Bangui in January, strangling food supplies, forcing more than 200,000 from their homes and raising concerns that the country was slipping back into the kind of sectarian conflict that has killed thousands over the past decade.

Extra forces on ground

Sunday's vote included run-off votes in 49 electoral districts and first round voting in 69 districts where violence stopped the vote from taking place in December.