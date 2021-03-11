Beneath the eager anticipation for the vaccine around the world, there is an underlying concern that the coronavirus may have already mutated again to render it ineffective.

New scientific results are emerging from the Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center, of the University of Columbia, which suggests that the South African and UK covid-19 variants are exhibiting signs of resistance to antibody treatments. They conclude that variants may cause vaccines to be less effective.

The study was published in Nature academy journal in March 2021, after an initial peer-review that began three months earlier.

The research’s findings seem to complement vaccine effectiveness numbers that are only now emerging.

The Novavax vaccine was 90 per cent effective in the UK variant, and only 49 per cent effective in South Africa.

David Ho, director of the Aaron Diamond AIDS research center spoke at a press conference where he shared concerns that the virus is “travelling in a direction that is causing it to escape from our current vaccines.”

“If the rampant spread of the virus continues and more critical mutations accumulate, then we may be condemned to chasing after the evolving coronavirus continually, as we have long done for the influenza virus,” he warns.

Normally, after being vaccinated your immune system learns to fight the weakened virus and produces antibodies for the task of eliminating it.

In their research, they found that the antibodies of the people who had received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine were less effective at fighting the UK and South African covid-19 variant.

The vaccines were nearly half as effective on the UK variant, and up to 6 times less effective for the South African variant.

For the UK variant, that shouldn’t be a cause for concern, because a large amount of antibodies still remain. For the South African variant, that poses a challenge to fighting the virus. Left unstudied was the more recent Brazil variant that shows significant similarities to the South African variant.