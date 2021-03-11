The first case of coronavirus in Turkey was detected on March 11, 2020 and after strict measures to combat the virus, it has entered a "controlled normalisation process."

Here is a month-by-month breakdown of the year-long pandemic in the country and government's measures to combat it:

February, 2020: Calm before the storm

Cases 0, deaths 0

Even before the nation's first case was observed, Turkey restricted air traffic to certain countries to reduce mass mobility and potential spreading on February 29, 2020.

Effective from midnight, all passenger flights between Turkey and Italy, Turkey and South Korea and Turkey and Iraq were stopped as a precaution.

March, 2020: Strict measures

Cases 13,531, 214 deaths

On March 11, 2020, the first case of Covid-19 was detected in Turkey.

In the leading days after the announcement of the first case, Turkey closed all border gates to passengers from Germany, Spain, France, Austria, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Face-to-face education in elementary, secondary and high schools was suspended, alongside Friday prayers at all mosques, including prayers with the congregation.

On March 17, 2020, theatres, cinema halls, performing arts centres, concert halls, engagement-wedding halls, restaurants, cafes, casinos, pubs, amusement parks, swimming pools, hammams, massage saloons and spa and fitness centres were closed.

Flights to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Iraq were suspended and flights to Germany, France, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Sweden, Austria and the Netherlands were halted.

On March 21, 2020, Turkey expanded flight suspensions to a total of 68 countries, and the activities of barber shops, hairdressers and beauty centres were stopped. Mass soldier send-off ceremonies were also banned.

The next day, citizens aged 65 and older as well as those with chronic conditions were restricted from leaving their residences.

In the following days students began to continue their education from home via the internet and television channels, long-distance travel was only allowed with a governor's permit, the private sector switched to a flexible work system and foreign flights were halted.

April, 2020: First wave, first peak

Cases 106,673, deaths 2,960

On April 4, entry and exit to 30 metropolitan areas and the Zonguldak province on Turkey’s Black Sea coast, where lung ailments are common, was banned.

A curfew restriction imposed on people aged 65 and older was extended to include young people and children under the age of 20.

Masks were required at the entrances to bazaar spaces, markets and workplaces where people work collectively.

On April 7, the "Social Sciences Board" was created to combat Covid-19 and soon after the first curfew restriction was applied in Zonguldak province, where lung diseases are common, with 30 metropolitan areas.

The Health Ministry introduced a mobile application, "Life Fits Home" (Hayat Eve Sigar) on April 18, 2020, in which citizens were able to check Covid-19 cases in their regions and track their own health.

By April 23, the outbreak saw the first peak of the first wave.

May, 2020: Controlled social life

Cases 43,738, deaths 1,366

On May 10, the period of "controlled social life" began in Turkey as citizens were slowly released from full-lockdown, starting with those aged 65 and over who were allowed to be outside within a time limit.

Children aged 14 and under were also allowed on streets for the first time on May 13 and children and teenagers aged 15-20 were allowed on streets for the first time on May 15.

Within the scope of "controlled social life,” barbers, hairdressers and beauty centres, shopping malls, market places, restaurants and cafes started to operate on May 11, provided that the safety measures were implemented.

Over two weeks after, hotels and hostels began to accept guests too, and on May 29 the first Friday prayers were held approximately 2.5 months after the restriction of mass worship.

June 1, 2020: New normalisation

Cases 25,964, deaths 591

Public employees who were on administrative leave or had been in a flexible working system were moved back to their normal working hours on June 1.

Throughout June, intercity travel restrictions were completely lifted, nurseries and daycare homes opened and businesses such as restaurants, cafes, bakeries as well as museums, beaches, national parks and gardens were operational within established rules.

Private pre-school educational institutions, foreign language, computer and driving courses were opened.

Public transport and personnel services were opened back up at the rate of 50 percent of the passenger carrying capacity specified in the vehicle license has been repealed.

And on June 15, wedding halls became operational under certain conditions.

July - August, 2020: Slow opening