WORLD
2 MIN READ
Patrick Achi appointed Ivory Coast's new interim PM
President Alassane Ouattara has named his chief of staff Patrick Achi as interim prime minister, the government says in a statement, replacing Hamed Bakayoko, who is in France for medical checks.
Patrick Achi appointed Ivory Coast's new interim PM
In this September 4, 2019 file photo, Patrick Achi speaks during the announcement of the new government at the presidential palace in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. / Reuters
March 8, 2021

Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara has named his close confidant and chief of staff Patrick Achi as interim prime minister in place of Hamed Bakayoko, who is absent due health reasons.

Bakayoko was flown to France on February 18 for medical checks.

The government said in a statement on Friday that Ouattara had met Bakayoko during a visit in France last week, and given the state of the minister's health, it was recommended that he should stay longer in hospital.

Bakayoko, a close ally of Ouattara, was appointed as prime minister in July 2020 following the sudden death of his predecessor Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who had been handpicked by Ouattara to succeed him. 

Recommended

He also held the defence ministry portfolio.

A presidency statement said that Tene Birahima Ouattara, the president's brother, was handed the defence portfolio.

READ MORE:Deadly protests as Ivory Coast leader seeks third term

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister