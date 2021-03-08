Demonstrators burnt tyres to block main roads all over Lebanon for the seventh straight day in anger at more than a year of economic crisis and seven months of political paralysis.

"We have said several times that there will be an escalation because the state isn't doing anything," said Pascale Nohra, a protester in Jal al-Dib."

Protests at the start of Lebanon's financial crisis in 2019 brought hundreds of thousands onto the streets to bring down the government.

On Monday, three main roads leading south into the capital from Zouk, Jal al-Dib and al-Dawra were blocked while, in Beirut itself, protesters briefly blocked a main road in front of the central bank.

In Tyre, one man tried to burn himself by pouring gasoline on his body but civil defence stopped him in time, the state news agency said.

Tens of thousands of jobs have been lost in the crisis, bank accounts have been frozen and many have started to go hungry.

