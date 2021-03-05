Tsunami sirens rang out in coastal communities across the South Pacific, as a cluster of powerful earthquakes triggered warnings for tens of thousands of residents to rush to higher ground.

Tsunami alerts were issued in countries as far apart as Peru and Australia on Friday, after a trio of large quakes measuring 7.4, 7.3 and 8.1, plus dozens of powerful aftershocks, struck near New Zealand's remote Kermadec Islands.

No damage or injuries were reported from the quakes.

But authorities warned waves of up to 11 feet were possible in New Caledonia and Vanuatu, where residents in the capital Port Vila received SMS messages ordering them to "move to higher grounds."

Dangerous surges

Eyewitnesses in the city said a small initial surge was visible, but did not appear to cause any damage.

In Noumea, capital of the French territory of New Caledonia, warning sirens sounded.

Emergency services spokesman Alexandre Rossignol took to local radio to warn people to "leave beach areas and stop all water activities and should not pick their children up at schools to avoid creating traffic jams."

Several other regions were warned of lesser, but still potentially dangerous surges, including New Zealand where an evacuation order for a swathe of coastal communities was cancelled after a few hours.

Fiona Rudsdale, who runs the Whangarei Central Holiday Park on New Zealand's North Island, slept though the initial quake but was woken by tsunami warning sirens.

She immediately began organising the evacuation of around 30 guests from the caravan park to a nearby hilltop.

"We took them up to the top of Morningside Park, you can look down on the town from there," she told AFP.

"We put on some food and drink, it all went pretty smoothly. You've still got a couple of idiots in town drinking around but mostly everyone's behaving themselves and doing what they're told."

Tsunami warning lifted