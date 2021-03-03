Three Syrian human rights organisations, along with survivors of chemical attack victims, on Tuesday announced that they have filed a criminal complaint in France against Bashar al Assad and his regime for allegedly carrying out chemical attacks outside of Damascus in August 2013.

Accusing the Assad regime of war crimes and crimes against humanity, the group said the use of incendiary bombs and chemical weapons is a war crime according to international law, and that the Assad regime should be tried for engaging in such cruel actions.

A few days ago, several reports emerged in the media holding the Assad regime responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people, as well as the displacement of half of the Syrian population since the beginning of the civil war.

A German court recently convicted several members of the regime, including figures like Eyad al Gharib, a former intelligence officer loyal to Assad, giving hope to rights groups about the prospect of prosecuting Assad and his regime in an international court of law. Gharib received a four and a half year sentence for committing crimes against humanity.

Last year, in October, the same organisations filed a similar complaint in Germany in an effort to prompt an investigation into the sarin attacks in Eastern Ghouta and Khan Shaykhun in 2013 and 2017.

The complaint was made in light of the German court’s ruling, which directly held Gharib responsible for the torture and death of protestors and detainees.

The formal complaint lodged in a French court is the first case entertained against the Assad regime outside Syria. For rights groups, it's a crucial milestone. Backed by Germany's universal jurisdiction laws, it has paved the way for an investigation into the crimes allegedly committed by the Assad regime.

The two back-to-back developments have given hope to tens of thousands of Syrian refugees and human rights organisations who are waiting to see the day when both Assad and his regime members will be tried for crimes against humanity.

Paris has previously condemned the Syrian regime’s use of chemical weapons in the country’s civil war. In 2018, the French government threatened Assad with airstrikes if he continued to use chemical weapons in the war.