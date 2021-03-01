UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has called for a review of a digital security law used against opposition figures in Bangladesh.

“There needs to be an overhaul of the Digital Security Act under which Ahmed was charged, and all those detained under this Act for exercising their rights to freedom of expression and opinion must be released,” Bachelet said.

Bachelet also urged the government of Bangladesh to ensure its investigation into the death in custody of writer Mushtaq Ahmed is prompt, transparent and independent.

“The government must ensure that its investigation into Ahmed’s death is prompt, transparent and independent, and that any allegations of ill-treatment of other detainees are also immediately investigated,” Bachelet said

Ahmed was detained in May under a tough digital security act that opponents say undermines freedom of speech after he criticised the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jail authorities said Ahmed died on Thursday after passing out at a high-security jail outside of Dhaka.

He had not been suffering from a major illness, according to prison chief Mohammad Ghiasuddin.

The High Commissioner also expressed serious concern at allegations that another man detained on similar charges, cartoonist Ahmed Kishore, has been subjected "to torture or other ill treatment."

What is the controversial digital security law?

Bangladesh saw another day of protests on Sunday following the death of the prominent writer, with police firing tear gas and rubber bullets.

Bangladesh's Parliament passed the Digital Security Act, DSA, in late 2018 after several major instances of deadly sectarian violence sparked by posts on social media, but the wording is vague and its provisions broad.

It criminalises engaging in "propaganda" against the "spirit" of the 1971 Bangladeshi war of independence, the national anthem, the flag and the nation's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, father of the current prime minister.

Those falling foul of the law face hefty fines and lengthy jail sentences, even life imprisonment for certain repeat offences. Arrests can be made without a warrant.

How often is the law used?

Citing data from Bangladesh's Cyber Crime Tribunal, Amnesty International says nearly 2,000 cases have been filed under the DSA, with journalists particular targets.

Last year at least 10 editors of national and regional dailies and online news platforms faced legal charges under the DSA following critical reporting on leaders of the ruling Awami League party, according to Amnesty.