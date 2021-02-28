A trio of gunmen have shot and killed a religious cleric, his teenage son and a student on the outskirts of Pakistan's capital Islamabad, amid a rise in militant attacks.

Police officer Shahzad Khan said the killing took place in the Bhara Kahu neighbourhood when Mufti Ikramur Rehman was heading toward his car with his 13-year-old son and a seminary student late on Saturday night.

He said three assailants fired several shots before fleeing the scene. The cleric, his son, and the student received multiple gunshot wounds and died at a hospital.

Investigation underway

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack and Khan said an investigation was underway to ascertain the identity of the assailants and the motive behind the killings.