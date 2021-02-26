At least five protesters have been killed and more than 175 people injured in clashes between demonstrators and security forces in the southern Iraqi city of Nassiriya, according to a Reuters witness and other sources.

Among the fatalities on Friday, most died from bullet wounds, a hospital source said, adding that about 120 protesters were wounded.

At least 57 members of the security forces were injured, according to a another hospital source and a security source.

The clashes continued on Friday evening after a week of violence that erupted on Sunday when security forces fired to disperse protesters, who were trying to storm the provincial government building using rocks and Molotov cocktails.

Protesters are demanding the removal of the governor and justice for protesters who killed since 2019.

'This must end now'

Late on Friday Amnesty International said it "verified videos from Nassiriya that contain clear audio of gunfire and show police firing weapons as well as dead protesters in the streets."

"This must end now," Amnesty wrote on Twitter.

"The Iraqi government has failed time and time again to address the impunity with which protesters are being killed. When will the bloodshed end?" it said.

Ali Bayati, a member of Iraq’s semi-official High Commission for Human Rights, said on Twitter that five have been killed and 271 injured including 147 members of the security forces in the last five days.

"The situation is out of control in Nassiriya and the blood is shedding while the government is watching," Bayati posted on Twitter.

