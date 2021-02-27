Myanmar’s UN ambassador has strongly opposed the military coup in his country and appealed for the “strongest possible action from the international community” to immediately restore democracy in a dramatic speech to the UN General Assembly that drew loud applause from many diplomats in the 193-nation global body.

Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun began his statement on Friday saying he represented Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy “civilian government elected by the people” in November, and supported their fight for the end of military rule.

He urged all countries to issue public statements strongly condemning the military coup, and to refuse to recognise the military regime and ask its leaders to respect the free and fair elections in November won by Suu Kyi’s NLD party.

He also urged stronger international measures to stop violence by security forces against peaceful demonstrators.

Rare address

The last time an ambassador broke ranks with their country's ruler was in 2011 when the Libyan representative denounced then leader Muammar Gaddafi.

It is extremely rare for a representative to break with the rulers of the country they represent during an address at the UN General Assembly.

The ambassador even flashed the three-finger salute that has been used by pro-democracy protesters during street demonstrations against the junta, after concluding his speech with a message in Burmese.

“It is time for the military to immediately relinquish power and release those detained,” Tun said, agreeing with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “that military coup is not acceptable in this modern world and the coup must cease.”

“We will continue to fight for a government which is of the people, by the people, for the people,” he vowed.

US reaction

Tun’s surprise statement not only drew applause but commendations from speaker after speaker at the assembly meeting including ambassadors representing the European Union, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the new US ambassador, Linda Thomas Greenfield, who joined others in describing it using words including “courageous,” “powerful” and “brave.”

In her first appearance at the assembly since presenting her credentials to Guterres on Thursday, Thomas-Greenfield said the United States “stands in solidarity” with the people of Myanmar who are in the streets protesting the coup.

And she reiterated President Joe Biden’s warning that “we will show the military that their actions have consequences” and demand to the military “to immediately relinquish power.”

In a tweet later, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken referred to Myanmar by its former name Burma and said “the United States commends the courageous and clear statement" of ambassador Tun, “and by those in Burma who are making their voices heard. We must all heed their call to restore democracy in Burma."

'Fight without arms'

The assembly meeting was called to hear a briefing from the UN special envoy for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, who said it is time to “sound the alarm” about the coup and the military pushing democratic processes aside, violating the constitution, reversing and reforms instituted by Suu Kyi, who was previously the de facto head of government, and arresting peaceful protesters, civil society representatives and members of the media.