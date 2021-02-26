Libya's prime minister-designate Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh says he's submitted a new vision for his interim government, as he seeks to lead the North African nation to elections in December.

Dbeibeh was selected early this month in a UN-sponsored inter-Libyan dialogue, the latest internationally backed bid to salvage the country from a decade of conflict and fragmented political fiefdoms.

But it was unclear on Thursday how far progress has been made towards naming a cabinet.

"We submitted today a proposition for a structure and a working vision of a national unity government along with the selection criteria for (that) team...to the speaker of parliament," Dbeibeh told reporters in Tripoli on Thursday evening.

He said the submission was in line with the deadline set by a UN roadmap, which requires at least 30 percent of top government posts to be filled by women and young candidates.

He also told reporters that the names of proposed ministers will be disclosed in parliament during a vote of confidence for his line-up.

But a statement on his Facebook page late Thursday said that he had not yet sent a list of names.

The premier has until March 19 to win approval for a cabinet, before tackling the giant task of unifying Libya's proliferating institutions and leading the transition up to December 24 polls.

Dbeibeh said his "main objective is to bring Libyans together and to make the competence of ministers a primary criteria".

"We received more than 3,000 applications but were only able to study 2,300 of them," Dbeibeh said.

Relations with Ankara

Libya’s new interim government will give particular importance to bilateral relations with Turkey in the new period, Dbeibeh said.

“Our ties with Turkey will be distinguished. It is our economic partner and we support this partnership,” added the PM-designate.

He also stressed Libya's commitment to the maritime agreement inked between Turkey and Libya in November 2019.

Rough ride ahead

Libya is commemorating 10 years since the start of the 2011 Nato-backed uprising that toppled longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi, plunging the country into a decade of violence and political turmoil.

Libyans filed through the capital Tripoli waving the national flag on Thursday as part of celebrations marking the anniversary.

The oil-rich North African nation has in recent years been split between two rival administrations, as well as countless militias.

Emadeddin Badi, an analyst at the Geneva-based Global Initiative, warns that Dbeibeh faces a rough ride ahead.