WORLD
3 MIN READ
Kremlin critic Navalny moved from jail to undisclosed location - lawyer
Russian news reports have previously indicated that Alexey Navalny, who has been held in a maximum-security jail in Moscow, would likely be sent to a facility in western Russia.
Kremlin critic Navalny moved from jail to undisclosed location - lawyer
Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Feb 20, 2021. / AP
February 25, 2021

Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has been transferred from a Moscow jail to an unknown location, his aides said on Thursday, suggesting he may be beginning a prison sentence condemned as politically motivated.

President Vladimir Putin's most prominent opponent was sentenced to more than two years in a penal colony this month for breaching his parole terms while recovering in Germany from a poisoning attack.

Navalny lawyer Olga Mikhailova said the defence team did not know where Navalny was being taken but suggested he could be transferred to a penal colony.

"They didn't tell anyone where he is being sent," Mikhailova told AFP.

Navalny's right-hand man Leonid Volkov said the opposition politician's family has not been informed of his whereabouts, expressing concern over lack of transparency.

Navalny spent months recovering in Germany from the attack with nerve agent Novichok that saw him fall ill on a flight in Siberia in August. Russia has denied involvement.

READ MORE:Russian court convicts Alexey Navalny of defamation, slaps fine

Recommended

Massive protests

His arrest upon return to Moscow in mid-January sparked massive protests across the country. 

More than 10,000 people were detained, with many of Navalny's allies now under house arrest. 

His team has said they will stage fresh demonstrations later this year.

Last week Navalny was also convicted of defamation for calling a World War II veteran a "traitor" for appearing in a pro-Kremlin video and ordered to pay a fine of $11,500.

Supporters of the opposition politician say the criminal cases against him are a pretext to silence his corruption exposes and quash his political ambitions.

READ MORE:European human rights court orders 'immediate' release of Navalny

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza