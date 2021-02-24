The Myanmar junta's foreign minister has visited Thailand as regional powers tried to broker an end to three weeks of deadly unrest triggered by a military coup.

The talks came as an anti-coup protester died in detention, a local rescue organisation said.

Four others have been killed in the crackdown.

Foreign minister Wunna Maung Lwin held talks with his counterparts from Thailand and Indonesia on Wednesday in what was the first known face-to-face meetings between a senior junta member and foreign government officials.

The military has weathered a storm of international condemnation for ousting civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi from power in a February 1 putsch, while dissent within its borders has been vociferous with daily nationwide protests.

Call for a inclusive democratic transition

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said she expressed concerns about the safety and welfare of Myanmar citizens and reiterated a need for an "inclusive democratic transition process."

"We ask all parties to exercise restraint and not use violence to avoid casualties and bloodshed," she told reporters in Jakarta.

Marsudi has been on a "shuttle diplomacy" mission over the past two weeks discussing the Myanmar crisis during visits to Brunei and Singapore as well as phone calls with other Southeast Asian counterparts.

She had hoped to travel to Naypyidaw after her visit to Bangkok to directly convey messages from Indonesia and other countries but confirmed the visit had to be postponed.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indonesian embassy in Myanmar's commercial hub Yangon saw hundreds of protesters gather for the second consecutive day.

Angered that Jakarta was talking with the junta government, officially named the State Administration Council, demonstrators carried signs reading: "Stop negotiating with them" and "Indonesia, don't support dictator."

"The Military's State Administration Council is not our legitimate government," said participant Seinn Lae Maung, who had a Myanmar flag painted on her face.

"Please respect our votes and do hear our voices."

Marsudi later hit back at the criticism, warnin, "To do nothing is not an option."

