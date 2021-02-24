“To leave or not to leave?”

That is the question for the Biden administration, which has less than three months to go to until the Afghanistan troop withdrawal deadline. A flurry of proposals has come out of the Beltway in recent weeks aiming to provide an answer.

Most notable among them is a report by the high-powered Afghanistan Study Group (ASG), whose co-chairs include retired General Joseph Dunford — a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The study group recommended emphasising the conditionality of the February 2020 US-Taliban accord, disavowing its May 2021 withdrawal deadline, and committing to an “independent, democratic, and sovereign Afghan state.”

Some have argued that the ASG’s recommendations reflect the ties of its members to the defence industry, strongly suggesting they have a material interest in continued war. But economics, politics and psychology better explain how the study group came to its recommendations.

The group’s members are simply too politically exposed to endorse an imminent withdrawal from Afghanistan that could hasten the fall of Kabul. Some ASG members may return to political life, perhaps as cabinet officials or ambassadors — positions that require Senate confirmation. The potential reputational costs of facing accusations of responsibility for a fall of Saigon-like scenario are simply too high.

Beyond personal considerations, the ASG report — and recommendations made along similar lines by former senior officials like Madeleine Albright and Richard Haass — point toward a broader phenomenon animating US strategic culture post-9/11: the inability of America’s national security elite to come to terms with the hard reality that US leverage over the Taliban is simply eroding with time.

The Taliban's resiliency

Successive US administrations have thrown the kitchen sink at the Taliban: multiple troop surges, a brutal air war and relentless night raids, support for rebel factions, and the assassination of their leaders.

The Taliban have not only been resilient, but they have also grown stronger. The power balance may now be shifting decisively in their favour.

Since the end of US combat operations in Afghanistan in December 2014, the Taliban have steadily expanded their territorial control — even with a residual US military presence and the heightened use of air power during Donald Trump’s first three years in office.

Today, the Taliban, according to one independent Afghan assessment, control over half of the country’s territory. Yet the elite of America’s strategic community remains fixated on trying to get the Taliban to agree to a US counterterrorism presence. They advise reverting to the same old tactics to press the Taliban and finagle a revision to the US-Taliban deal.

The US military presence along with the pursuit of power are the two reasons why the Taliban fight. They will, of course, not countenance a residual US military presence. The iconoclastic Trump was able to secure a deal with the Taliban only because he possessed the will to put the full withdrawal option on the table.