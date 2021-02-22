Turkey’s leading defence company ASELSAN, ranked as one of the world’s top 50 prestigious defence firms last year, has obtained the CE marking for its mobile digital X-ray device.

CE markings indicate conformity with health, safety, and environmental protection standards for products sold within the European Economic Area (EEA).

The production phase of the mobile X-ray device started at the end of 2020, and its mass production is planning to take place by the end of this year, expected to be sold commercially by 2021.

Despite ASELSAN being renowned as a defence industry giant, since 2018 the firm has begun to work towards decreasing Turkey’s foreign dependency in healthcare.

ASELSAN started developing kits and devices that will enable rapid detection of diseases caused by viruses and bacteria in primary health care facilities and aims to improve the medical industry in Turkey.

Following a cooperation protocol inked with the Health Institutes of Turkey (TUSEB) in the field of domestic health biotechnology production, the company has also started working on projects and solutions that would increase local design and production capabilities in health technologies.

With its efforts coming to fruition in the health sector, ASELSAN produced several parts of X-ray systems domestically, such as the generator, collimator, detector, and cables in addition to the device.

Having been accepted into the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey's (TUBITAK) Industrial Innovation Network Mechanism (SAYEM) programme last year, established to develop a High Value-Added Product Group, ASELSAN is currently preparing for an Industry Cooperation Project tender opened by the Health Ministry for the production of five medical devices. These are magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, ultrasonography, bedside monitors and digital radiography systems.

Expanding its business network in health industry