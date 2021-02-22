The wife of Mexican drug kingpin and escape artist Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has been arrested at an airport in Virginia on international drug trafficking charges, US Justice Department said.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, who is a dual citizen of the US and Mexico, was arrested at Dulles International Airport and is expected to appear in federal court in Washington on Tuesday.

She's accused of helping her husband escape from a Mexican prison in 2015 and was also "engaged in planning yet another prison escape" before Guzman was extradited to the US in January 2017, the Justice Department said.

READ MORE: Suspected cartel shootout kills 19 in northern Mexico

Sinaloa cartel smuggled mountains of cocaine