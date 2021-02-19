Three suspected rebels and a policeman have been killed in two gunbattles in India-administered Kashmir while three cops have been killed in a separate attack in the disputed region's Srinagar city.

A gunfight erupted shortly after scores of counterinsurgency police and soldiers launched an operation late Thursday in a village in southern Shopian district following a tip that three militants were there, Inspector-General Vijay Kumar said.

All three were killed in an exchange of gunfire early on Friday, Kumar said. He said police recovered two rifles and a pistol.

Residents said government forces used explosives to blast a civilian house during the fighting, a common tactic by Indian troops in Kashmir.

In another gunbattle, militants killed a policeman and injured another in western Beerwah area early Friday, Kumar said.

The violence on Friday came a day after diplomats from more than 20 countries stationed in India's capital concluded a two-day visit to the region.

Police operation turns gunfight

In a separate incident, rebels killed two police officers in Srinigar city, according to police officials on Friday.