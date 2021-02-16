Another 3,000 Rohingya refugees have been relocated by Bangladesh to a remote silt island in the Bay of Bengal, according to officials, bringing the total number taken to the new settlement to more than 10,000.

Dhaka wants to relocate 100,000 Rohingya from squalid border camps in southeastern Bangladesh, where nearly a million of the Muslim minority have lived in crowded conditions since fleeing a 2017 military offensive in neighbouring Myanmar.

About 2,000 more refugees were moved to Bhashan Char on Monday and another 1,000 on Tuesday, Anwarul Kabir, a senior officer with the Bangladesh navy said.

Their arrival comes after around 7,000 men, women and children were taken in December and January to the 53-sq-km island, which is a three-hour boat journey from the southeastern port of Chittagong.

'Not voluntarily'

Bangladesh's Deputy Refugee Commissioner Mohammad Shamsud Douza said the Rohingya had moved to the island "spontaneously and willingly."