Europe’s battered travel and hospitality sector is expected to face another difficult twelve months as vaccination campaigns within the EU fail to pick up pace.

Southern European countries like Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain, where tourism generates considerable revenue for their respective economies, have been some of the places most badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The mass vaccination campaigns in these countries began between late December and early January, but have been slower than their equivalents around the world.

Although the tourism sector for Europe is expected to do better than it did in 2020, the recovery will be low compared to the pre-pandemic era.

Last year, just three cruise ships arrived on the Greek island of Santorini compared with nearly 600 in 2019.

European Commission figures show a 70 percent decrease in non-resident holiday nights in Italy, Spain and Greece. It also warned of another quiet year for the sector.

“Tourism flows on the whole are not expected to fully recover to their pre-crisis levels in 2021,” the commission said, Bloomberg reported.

Ongoing restrictions

The Italian government on Sunday delayed opening Italy’s ski season largely due to the threat the new variants pose.

Forbidding amateur skiing at least until March 5 effectively kills the hopes of anyone - including ski lift operators and resort owners - having dreamt of salvaging part of a lucrative season.

Skiing is a big source of winter tourism in Italy. The timing of this devastating news, on the eve of the expected opening, will have frustrated so many. It does not help that several of the early outbreaks of Covid-19 were linked to ski resorts.

France and Germany have adopted similar measures in the ski sector as reports established that the coronavirus variants had seen a spread into these two countries.

Since January 24, the EU has restricted travel into the bloc to combat varying strains that have begun emerging from the UK, South Africa and Brazil.

People with extenuating circumstances are allowed to travel to EU nations, but a Covid-19 negative test result needs to be given as evidence before departure.

Despite each member country maintaining its own travel standards for those within the bloc countries or third states, regulations are fairly strict across the continent.