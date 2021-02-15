Chad has called for international support to help the beleaguered Sahel region of Africa as five nations and ally France began a summit on the future of their anti-militant campaign.

Leaders of the "G5 Sahel" – Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger – are attending a two-day summit in the Chadian capital N'Djamena with French President Emmanuel Macron joining in by videolink.

Opening the meeting on Monday, Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno said the vast Sahel was struggling with "poverty, which is fertile ground for terrorism."

He said it was time for the international community to "urgently" step up funds for development, to help cut off this source of recruitment for militants.

Militant control of vast areas

The meeting comes a year after France boosted its Sahel deployment, seeking to wrench back momentum in the brutal, long-running battle.

But despite touted military successes, militants remain in control of vast swathes of territory and attacks are unrelenting.

Just hours before the summit opened, Malian sources said two troops had been killed by a highway bomb in central Mali.

The deaths bring the number of Malian, UN, and French troop losses to 29 since the start of the year, according to an AFP tally.

Fighters in the Sahel first emerged in northern Mali in 2012, during a rebellion by ethnic Touareg separatists which was later overtaken by the militants.

France intervened to rout the insurgents, but the militants scattered, taking their campaign into the ethnic powder keg of central Mali and then into Burkina Faso and Niger.

Thousands of soldiers and civilians have been killed, according to the UN, while more than two million people have fled their homes.

The crushing toll has fuelled perceptions that the militants cannot be defeated by military means alone.

Jean-Herve Jezequel, Sahel director for the International Crisis Group think tank, told AFP news agency that conventional military engagement had failed to deliver a knockout blow.

The militants "are capable of turning their backs, bypassing the system, and continuing," he said.